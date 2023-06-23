Pacers GM Chad Buchanan reacts to draft class, upcoming free agency, TJD!

It was a busy night for the Indiana Pacers as they were wheeling and dealing in the NBA Draft, swapping with the Washington Wizards at No. 8 but still selecting Houston forward Jarace Walker. The team also selected Belmont guard Ben Sheppard (26), guard Mojave King (47) and Miami guard Isaiah Wong (55) last night.

On Friday’s Kevin & Query the guys were joined by Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan to recap and react to the busy night and their excitement about the newest members of the team.

We got a couple of guys we really targeted and liked. Jarace was a guy we liked all season long, from positional needs, talent level, there’s a lot of boxes that he checks. – Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Jarace Walker

Buchanan, who is never shy when it comes to answering questions, was asked about the possibility of the Pacers selecting Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with one of their later picks or if they pursued trying to move up to select Villanova forward Cam Whitmore, who slid down the draft board and didn’t get selected until 20th by the Houston Rockets. On both questions, Buchanan was open and honest.

It’s got to be a mutual interest. You don’t want to have a player that doesn’t want to be there. – Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Trayce Jackson-Davis

When asked if the team considered drafting Trayce Jackson-Davis, Buchanan appeared to say that while the Pacers were interested it was TJD who thought it would be best to go elsewhere. Jake Query followed up for clarification if it was fair to say that was the case and Buchanan responded with “I think that would be accurate to say”.

Cam Whitmore’s fall in the draft had some in the league raise their eyebrows, including Buchanan who said the team absolutely tried to move up to draft him but their aggressiveness was not reciprocated.

