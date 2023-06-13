How Rookie Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is Adjusting to Life in the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is adjusting to life in the NFL and trying to embrace all of the challenges that come with it.

He addressed the media after the first day of minicamp finished up.

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined (laughter). I’m just kidding. I told my mom I was going to do that. It’s been everything I dreamed of. It’s a lot of work and when I say a lot of work, I mean a lot of work. Just being in here with the vets, watching them work and trying to find my own routine within everything and just grind day in and day out. Everything I’ve dreamed of but it’s definitely a lot,” said Richardson.

He says he’s starting to come out of his shell a little bit.

“The main thing when it comes to that is finding a routine, finding my place in the building, finding what I need to work on, getting advice from the vets and just understand what they want from me. Sometimes I have to remember that I am a rookie and I don’t know everything and I have to trust the process. It’s just a matter of getting the information, being myself and finding my routine,” said Richardson.

He says he’s also learned a lot.

“First red zone day, I realized how small the windows were and how fast the defense can react to certain things. One minute you think – ‘Oh, that’s an easy touchdown, I got him,’ and you throw it and it’s just a little late, the DB just reacts to it. I definitely have realized that the margin for error is definitely small. It’s just a matter of mastering my craft and being ahead of the defense whenever the time comes,” said Richardson.

The Colts are in their final week of the spring offseason program. This 3-day minicamp will conclude after practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

