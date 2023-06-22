How Will Colts Use Freakish Athletic Ability Of Adetomiwa Adebawore?

INDIANAPOLIS – Before we get to the ‘a guy weighing that much ran that fast!’ let’s start with the name.

On first reference in the written form, Adetomiwa Adebawore would like his full name, as written there, spelled out as so.

From there though, ‘Tomi’ is just find according to the new defensive lineman of the Colts.

If you hadn’t heard of Adebawore’s name before February, those playing attention to the 2023 Combine certainly got to know it.

Right here in Indianapolis, a 282-pound Adebawore ran 4.49 in the 40-yard dash.

We are talking about a guy who weighs more than defensive end Kwity Paye but also runs a faster 40-yard dash time than wide receiver Josh Downs.

Adebawore ran a faster 40-yard dash time than 16 receivers at this year’s Combine.

Of course, out of this world testing numbers for a defensive lineman are done in shorts and a t-shirt.

So what happened when Adebawore but the pads on in his time at Northwestern?

He started 33 games, producing 24.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for Pat Fitzgerald.

With the Colts, Adebawore will get his first look as a backup 3-techqniue, with the hope he can add something from a pass rush standpoint with that quickness off the ball.

“I would say interior pass rush, my get off, my relentless attitude,” Adebawore said of his strengths. “Obviously, people see it on the field, but the reason I’m going to be able to do what I do on the field is how I take care of myself off the field and the things I do to prepare for those moments.”

Standing just 6-1, and weighing 282 pounds, had to play into a reason why Adebawore fell to Round 4.

While some teams might have concern about Adebawore’s 3-down fit along an NFL defensive line, the Colts love the quickness trait for a position group all about getting up field right at the snap of the ball, as opposed to absorbing blockers.

“We’re going to play (Adebawore) at the 3-technique and that’s where he played at the Senior Bowl and we think that’s going to be his best position,” Chris Ballard

“He’s got really unique traits for the position and it will give us more depth.”

Unlike some other positions, the defensive line group doesn’t look like a spot where the Colts will need Adebawore to contribute a ton early on.

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the mainstays.

And the Colts have some interior rushing options in newcomer Taven Bryant along with Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis.

But none of those guys offer the quickness of an Adebawore

How will that translate?