Listen Live
Sports News

Josef Newgarden Gets New Record Prize Money for Winning Indy 500

Published on May 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 20 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–There was a new record amount for prize money for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. With his victory Sunday, Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden took home $3.666 million from a total purse of $17,021,500.

The payouts in 2022 were record-breaking, but this is the largest purse and largest winner’s payout in the century-plus history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The year’s average payout for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers was $500,600, which also exceeds last year’s average of $485,000.

Newgarden said Sunday after the race that no one has been more supportive to him than his parents.

“Look, I wouldn’t be standing here without my Dad and Mom. It’s an impossible career to make happen without support and they are my number one supporters,” said Newgarden.

Second-place finisher Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing took home $1.043 million, exceeding the take-home prize for last year’s second-place finisher.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ Benjamin Pedersen earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors for his performance during the Month of May. Pedersen earned a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the Year, making his total take-home prize $215,300.

The post Josef Newgarden Gets New Record Prize Money for Winning Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Josef Newgarden Gets New Record Prize Money for Winning Indy 500  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close