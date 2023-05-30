SPEEDWAY, Ind. — If you sat in Turn 2 or the Turn 2 sweets during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, you likely saw the rear tire of Kyle Kirkwood’s fly off his car, over the 45-foot tall catch fence and into a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The tire landed on the hood of a woman’s car parked outside Turn 2, but miraculously no one was hurt by the tire itself. There was one person hurt by other pieces of flying debris. That person was treated and released from the infield care center.

Even though there were no major casualties from the flying tire, it is concerning to IMS and IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske.

“You know we have tethers on the wheels,” Penske said. “It was a rear wheel that came off. The guys at IndyCar will take a look at that and determine what really happened. We haven’t had a wheel come off in a long time. We have high fences here but were very fortunate we didn’t have a more serious accident.”

IndyCar has confirmed plans to look into why the tire came off as Kirkwood wrecked with Felix Rosenqvist with 15 laps left in the race.

Upon looking at the video of the wreck IndyCar says that the required tether on the wheel of Kirkwood’s car did not fail. Cars have required tethers on some parts of the car for the last 24 years.

The post IndyCar Looking Into Tire That Flew Off Kirkwood’s Car During Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

IndyCar Looking Into Tire That Flew Off Kirkwood’s Car During Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com