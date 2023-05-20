Listen Live
Trackside

Which Team Has the Fastest Cars Ahead of Qualifications?

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trackside - a picture of indy cars coming down the straight away at the IMS

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the third day of practice at IMS for the Indianapolis 500 with the primary focus for drivers being on getting ready for qualifications tomorrow, break down how all the teams did today, explain the situation that is going on with Callum Ilott, and focus on the Team Penske drivers after an eye-opening day.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt discuss the sixth fastest practice lap in Indy 500 history with Takuma Sato, answer some Twitter questions from fans curious as to what happened today during practice, and close out the show with a big announcement!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close