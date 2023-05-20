Which Team Has the Fastest Cars Ahead of Qualifications?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the third day of practice at IMS for the Indianapolis 500 with the primary focus for drivers being on getting ready for qualifications tomorrow, break down how all the teams did today, explain the situation that is going on with Callum Ilott, and focus on the Team Penske drivers after an eye-opening day.
Additionally, Kevin and Curt discuss the sixth fastest practice lap in Indy 500 history with Takuma Sato, answer some Twitter questions from fans curious as to what happened today during practice, and close out the show with a big announcement!
-
Anthony Richardson Faces Major Questions In NFL Transition
-
Colts Rookie Minicamp: Anthony Richardson Hits NFL Field For First Time
-
Gardner Minshew Shares First Impressions Of Anthony Richardson
-
Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2023 Rookies Following NFL Draft
-
Anthony Richardson Looks Comfortable, Confident At Colts' Rookie Minicamp
-
What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make?
-
Colts Looking A Lot Different At Cornerback With JuJu Brents
-
Meet The Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents