Which Team Has the Fastest Cars Ahead of Qualifications?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the third day of practice at IMS for the Indianapolis 500 with the primary focus for drivers being on getting ready for qualifications tomorrow, break down how all the teams did today, explain the situation that is going on with Callum Ilott, and focus on the Team Penske drivers after an eye-opening day.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt discuss the sixth fastest practice lap in Indy 500 history with Takuma Sato, answer some Twitter questions from fans curious as to what happened today during practice, and close out the show with a big announcement!