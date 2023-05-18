Listen Live
Actress Stephanie Beatriz is the Grand Marshal for the Indy 500

Published on May 18, 2023

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Movie, television, and stage actress Stephanie Beatriz will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

Beatriz has starred in the NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” She will tell drivers to report to their cars as part of the pre-race ceremonies May 28. Beatriz will also walk the Indy 500 red carpet.

She is also promoting her latest project called “Twisted Metal,” an action series based on the popular vehicular combat video game franchise that will air on Peacock.

Beatriz recently starred as “Mirabel” in Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit film “Encanto,” which won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. She and her castmates performed the movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” during the award show.

