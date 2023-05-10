Will Anthony Richardson Be QB1 When Colts Travel To Germany?

As we get closer and closer to Thursday night’s release of the 2023 NFL schedule, some of the matchups are starting to trickle out.

🚨🚨TOMORROW🚨🚨 📺: 2023 @NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/kwP9cBIePs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 10, 2023

One of those bigger announcements involves the Indianapolis Colts heading to Germany to battle the New England Patriots. I leave out the casually used term “rival” because their hasn’t been a pulse in these meetings in nearly a decade.

Pack your schnitzel, we’re going to Germany for Week 10. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/d8mS4cm5F0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 10, 2023

Still, it’s an opportunity for international exposure for the Colts and makes for a great vacation opportunity if you’ve been looking for an excuse to visit Germany.

Just like most elements of the Colts offseason, however, the conversation inevitably shifts back to one thing and one thing only; which quarterback will be under center by the time the Colts and Pats faceoff for this Week 10 matchup in Germany?

Don’t do a double take. You read that last line correctly. WEEK 10. NOVEMBER 12th. ELEVEN DAYS FROM THANKSGIVING.

I emphasize with all-caps there because barring Colts brass saying unequivocally “Anthony Richardson is sitting the entire 2023 season” he has to be starting by Week 10, right?

Everybody is debating if he earns the starting job for Week 1 but even if you think it should be Minshew to start the season, so that Richardson can get accustomed to life in the NFL, surely nine games is enough time?

What does QB Anthony Richardson bring to the Colts franchise??@RealLoganRyan is with us all morning! pic.twitter.com/eIrNAuqspw — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 8, 2023

It seems too perfect for it not to be Anthony Richardson, the hopeful next great star of this league, being the face of the Colts when the franchise makes its 2nd ever trip to play overseas.

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show Joel A Erickson of the IndyStar stopped by to give us his thoughts on the Colts facing off against the Patriots in Germany.

Additionally, Joel spoke with us about:

what his first trip overseas to cover the NFL was like and what Colts fans can expect

how he feels about all the hype surrounding the NFL schedule release

when he thinks Anthony Richardson will earn the starting job and if he’ll be QB1 in Germany

whether or not the Colts are done with notable free agent signings this offseason

Check out our full conversation on the Colts playing in Germany next season with Joel A Erickson below and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, right here on The Fan.