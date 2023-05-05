Sting Ray Robb Joins Trackside During His First Month of May Experience

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by answering some more Twitter questions regarding future winners of the NTT IndyCar Series, which team has the best chance to sweep the front row of qualifications for the Indy 500, and more! Plus, rookie Sting Ray Robb from Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing joins the program to try and explain his excitement level in being on the competitor side of the Indy 500 compared to the fan side of it, what it’s like seeing a street sign with his own name on it, and how he’s settled into his rookie campaign as an IndyCar driver.