Colts’ NFL Draft Update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are on the clock for the last time in the 2023 NFL Draft with Rounds 4-7.

4TH ROUND

Blake Freeland – OT, BYU (106th overall)

Freeland’s six-foot-eight, 302-pound frame adds size and quickness to the offensive line, specifically on the inside. The Utah-native impressed at the NFL Combine, beating all other offensive lineman in high and long jumps. Freeland brings in experience from his time at BYU. He started 41 games with the Cougars, being one of only three players to start all 13 games in 2022. Freeland’s resume includes three-time team captain and Principal’s Honor Roll while at Herriman High School. He’s the son of James Freeland, who played linebacker for the Cougars.

Adetomiwa Adebawore – DE, Northwestern (110th overall)

At six-foot-two, 282 pounds, Adebawore recorded the Combine’s fastest 40-yard dash of any player over 280 pounds since 2006 (4.49 seconds). Adebawore’s speed and power give offensive linemen major problems in the interior pass rush. His quickness and strength in the first-step off the line make him that much harder to handle. He’s flexible to play both inside and outside on the defensive line; however, he says he prefers the inside. At the Senior Bowl, he played a significant amount at defensive tackle. Adebawore was projected to go much higher than the fourth round, but he’s just grateful to be drafted by the Colts.

“It was a surprise to me, but I’m just glad I have the opportunity now,” he said to local media Saturday. “I don’t know the reason I fell, but that doesn’t matter right now. All that matters is being an Indianapolis Colt.”

5TH ROUND

Darius Rush – CB, South Carolina (138th overall)

Rush comes to Indianapolis after an impressive showing at the 2023 Senior Bowl showcasing his 4.36 speed and long arms. The SEC cornerback measures at six-foot-two and 198 pounds. Rush’s ball-handling skills are strong. He transitioned from receiver to defensive back after redshirting his freshman year with South Carolina. In his redshirt senior year, he recorded a single-season career-high of 38 tackles after playing in 10 games for the Gamecocks last year.

Daniel Scott – S, California (158th overall)

Scott is one of the oldest players drafted by the Colts this year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has six years of collegiate experience, standing out the most as a special teams contributor. He has good size and speed. The six-foot-one, 208-pound safety ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He was a captain for the Golden Bears, leading Cal with three interceptions and two forced fumbles during his senior season.

Will Mallory – TE, Miami (162nd overall)

Mallory was the fastest tight end at the NFL Combine, marking a 4.54 speed with a six-foot-five, 239-pound frame. He’s the son of longtime collegiate and NFL coach Mike Mallory, who played linebacker at Michigan. Over the course of six seasons with the Hurricanes, Mallory averaged close to 309 yards per season. Mallory caught a career-high 42 receptions during his last year at Cal.

