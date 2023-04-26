How To Listen/Watch/Stream The 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is here and we want to make sure you easily find all of the coverage points you need!

Are you on the road and want to listen to it on the radio? are you planning to be at home and want to know what channel it is going to be on? or are you one of those cool people who stream?

We got the answers for you on all ways to stay in the coverage!

LISTEN

Locally you can listen to the Colts NFL Draft coverage (Round-1) by tuning into 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan at 7PM on Thursday, April 27th. We will switch to ESPN NFL Draft Coverage at 11PM.

Download our app on your Iphone or android to make it easier to listen and follow news coverage!

For day 2 and day 3 you can audible to live audio coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft from SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

WATCH

The NFL Draft will be broadcasted on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

STREAM

Stream the 2023 NFL Draft on mobile by using the NFL+ App.

ARTICLES & CONTINUED COVERAGE

Circle back to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan for all of your article coverage.

Friday will also be a full day of in-house shows recapping Day 2 of the NFL Draft so tune in to get thoughts from Kevin Bowen and Jake Query on Kevin & Query from 7AM – 10AM, hear from Brian Knoe and Jimmy Cook on The Fan Midday Show from 12PM – 3PM, and hear from JMV on the The Ride With JMV from 3PM-6PM.