Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan APP
You can access The Fan right from your phone now with our app!
Download our app and start listening on both Android Phones and iPhones.
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
5 Things To Watch For As Colts Offseason Program Begins
-
2023 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Anthony Richardson Is The Name
-
2023 Colts Mock Draft By Positional Need
-
Breaking Down The Colts Quarterback Draft Choices
-
What's True and What Isn't When It Comes To Will Levis?
-
The 10 Most Recent 4th Overall Picks From The NFL Draft
-
Colts Nearing Final Quarterback Decision?
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Lamar Jackson Interest Waning?