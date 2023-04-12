Logan Seavey Breaks Down Early Career Success

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they examine where the Grand Prix at Long Beach ranks in terms of their favorite races of the season, how the people of Long Beach put on a terrific event that’s like everything leading up to the Indy 500 and highlight a game that the drivers are playing in their driver interviews.

Hour number two consists of Kevin and Curt pointing out something that Alexander Rossi said today on a conference call from what happened last week at Texas in pit lane with Kyle Kirkwood and break down some of testing notes from Texas Motor Speedway. Additionally, NASCAR driver Logan Seavey joins the show to break down his early racing career success, the difference in driving on dirt in a stock car compared to a truck and breaks down the challenges of running all three national series.