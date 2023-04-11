Listen Live
Will Transfer Portal Lead To Less High School Recruits?

Published on April 11, 2023

One of the most contentious subjects when it comes to college basketball is the impact of the NIL and the transfer portal. 

Some people love it, as they believe the players should be appropriately compensated for their efforts and for the attention they bring the programs and universities. Others hate it, saying it takes amateurism out of college athletics. Meanwhile, when it comes to the transfer portal, it is starting to become more common for players to move on to different programs, almost in a manner similar to how the NBA does free agency. 

This leads to an interesting question; will you start to see less high school recruits in big name programs? 

Blue blood programs may end up deciding to live and die by the transfer portal, and try and get players who have college experience, instead of risking having an 18–19-year-old with no collegiate experience on their rosters. Unless a high school player is truly transcendent, they may have to spend a year or two in a less notable program and work their way up. 

JMV spoke to former Big Ten Player of the Year, Brian Evans, as well as with Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network, about the transfer portal, the NIL, and a variety of other things! Listen to those conversations and more below! 

 

