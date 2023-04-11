Can Anthony Richardson Quickly Improve Like Josh Allen?

Doesn’t it feel like the NFL Draft is slowly approaching versus quickly approaching? It surely does. However, the lead up to the NFL Draft is always worth with it because of fans trying to figure out whom their team will draft, what prospects will move up the draft board, and dissect which prospects could fall down the board come draft night.

On April 27th, the NFL Network will provide live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. One of their analysts that will be in Kansas City breaking down all the selections will be Charles Davis. After spending four seasons as a Volunteer, he has spent time in the broadcast booth with Fox Sports, ESPN, TBS, and more. He currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network, NFL on CBS, Tennessee Titans preseason games, and Madden.

The former defensive back from Tennessee joined Jimmy Cook and Scott Agness on the Fan Midday Show Tuesday afternoon to share his perspective on the top five quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Other topics that he discussed with Scott and Jimmy were:

How Josh Allen has changed outlook on teams drafting raw QB’s with an incredible skillset.

What Anthony Richardson can do to easily improve his completion percentage by five to seven points.

Why he thinks the defensive backs are starting to catch up with the wide receivers.

