Colts Have Many Needs Other Than Quarterback

While it is unclear who exactly the Colts will select with the 4th overall pick in this year’s draft, the position they should target seems obvious.

The Colts have been on the quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck shockingly retired before the 2019 season. Finally, they appear to be in a position to draft their next franchise signal caller. However, there are plenty of other holes on the roster that need to be addressed before the team can really contend for the playoffs again.

One of the biggest concerns for the Colts is their wide receiver room. There are some good pieces in Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr, but overall, the group lacks explosiveness. Also, despite how well Pittman has played since joining the team, he has yet to demonstrate that he is a true, dominant number-one receiver.

Next, the lines on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball could use some help. The Colts have spent the last few years building themselves up in the trenches, only to see the offensive line struggle massively and the defensive line fail to make big plays in important moments time and time again last season. Second year left tackle Bernhard Raimann showed signs of improvement last year, but the Colts will need him to take another step forward if they don’t want a repeat of last year’s issues. Meanwhile, right guard and edge rushers continue to be something to keep an eye on in the mid-to-later rounds of the draft.

