What Can We Expect From Tonight’s National Championship Game?

A thrilling edition of March Madness has led the country to tonight’s National Title Game featuring the San Diego State Aztecs and the UConn Huskies.

It’s all come down to this 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GWrnrVHdKJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2023

While it would have been nice to have a true Indiana tie-in, like Miami’s Nijel Pack or FAU with Dusty May and Johnell Davis, this evening’s final should still be an enjoyable one.

Well, at least that’s what I’m hoping for. Ever the optimist, I look at this matchup and hope for a high intensity affair that comes right down to the end. Most national pundits, however, are painting it as a near lock that the Huskies capture their 5th title in program history.

Is it really as simple as “UConn has looked dominant on this journey to the championship game so of course they will dominate tonight”?

Or is it as easy as “sure San Diego State has a great defensive team, but they don’t have the weapons to hang with the Huskies”?

San Diego State can become just the 2nd team in the last 50 years to win the men’s national title in its first Final Four. The only other team in that span to pull it off? UConn in 1999 👀 pic.twitter.com/OkEOOrQTYW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2023

UConn will enter this championship game as the biggest favorite in 13 years.

UConn is the largest favorite in a men’s national championship game since Duke in 2010 😳 pic.twitter.com/TYehiH5IvF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2023

We were looking for local tie-ins, you may recall that 13 years ago Butler was looked at as an afterthought to another Coach K coronation. Yes, Duke went on to win, but by the skin of their teeth. Plus, that game had one of the greatest “what if” shots of all-time and was a thrilling final throughout.

It would be impossible to guarantee another thrilling finish like that, or even one as epic as SDSU’s buzzer beater on Saturday.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱 THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

But a championship is on the line tonight and if this year’s NCAA Tournament has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Monday on The Fan Midday Show the talented trio of Tracy Wolfson, Coach Frank Martin and Pat Forde stopped by to break down tonight’s National Championship Game between San Diego State and UConn.

Get yourself ready for tonight’s National Title Game by listening below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.