Mark Lowry Excited For Home Opener Tonight Against Las Vegas

(00:00-01:58) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens the show by briefly previewing tonight’s home opener against a new foe in the Las Vegas Lights FC, highlights some of the conversations he will have on today’s show, and briefly shares a recap of last week’s victory over Detroit City FC.

(04:59-15:21) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven makes his weekly visit in the second segment of the show to break down the challenges the team had in their 1-0 victory last week over Detroit City FC, highlights some of the players that played an integral part in their win, what he sees from the Las Vegas Lights on film ahead of their home opening match tonight from Michael A. Carroll Stadium, and if the weather tonight could play into the benefit of the Indy Eleven.

(18:21-30:35) – A very good friend of the show in Brian Dunseth of SiriusXM and Apple TV joins Rake on Soccer Saturday this morning to explain how he feels about his new gig with Apple TV after the first month of the season, shares the latest updates on what is going on with the United States Men’s National Team, and some of things that fans should be looking forward to in the coming weeks from the USMNT.

(33:36-43:29) – Vice President of Marketing & Growth along with being Rake’s broadcast partner in Brad Hauter joins Soccer Saturday to share his excitement for tonight’s home opener against the Las Vegas Nights, what will tonight’s opening day look like in comparison to the home opener in 2021, and why he was impressed with the results of the first two matches of the season against Detroit City FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

(46:28-56:45) – President of the Brickyard Battalion in Katherine Reed joins the program ahead of the first match tonight to explain how people can become a member of the BYB, how excited the BYB is for the second season of Mark Lowry at the helm of the Indy Eleven, and how someone can get more involved in the BYB.