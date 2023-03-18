Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Yannik Oettl Joins!

00:00 – 4:12 – Greg Rakestraw opens the show by looking at player moves made by the Indy Eleven! He also looks at the teams debut, as well as looks ahead to what’s to come during the rest of the show!

7:12 – 16:21 – Greg is joined by Indy Eleven goalkeeper Yannik Oettl! They discuss the first game of the season, which saw them tie with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Yannik goes over his preparation for the games, specifically what he does to prepare for penalty kicks. He also gives his thoughts on the support the team has seen so far.

19:21 – 31:06 – John Morrissey from USL Tactics joins to give his thoughts on the Eleven’s 1-1 tie with Tampa Bay. He talks about which players really stood out in the contest, and what he takes from the final result. They also talk about games from around the league, and who had the best week.

34:06 – 51:06 – Jeff Rueter of The Athletic joins as he and Greg take a look around the MLS! They talk about the improvements made in the broadcast of soccer in the U.S. They also get into the Seattle Sounders becoming the first CCL Champion for MLS.

54:06 – 57:33 – Greg closes out the show by taking at some notable matches that we will see here soon in the Champions League!

