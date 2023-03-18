Hoosiers Beat Kent State, Play Miami on Sunday in NCAA Tournament

ALBANY, NY.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team has advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 71-60 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Indiana led 29-27 late in the first half before going on a 6-0 run to end the half with a 35-27 lead. It wasn’t long before they extended the lead to as high as 15.

Kent State cut the lead to 8, but then Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis responded with a dunk. Jackson-Davis had an NCAA tournament record 5 blocks in the game. He also finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. Indiana’s other two seniors made key contributions too. Race Thompson had 20 points and Miller Kopp scored 13.

“It was our defense man. When we’re defending like that, we can beat anyone,” said Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson to Don Fischer on the IU Radio Network after the game.

Indiana held Kent State to 32% shooting from the field and 33% from three-point range.

Next up, Indiana plays Miami. That game tips off at 8:40 pm EST on Sunday. You’ll be able to hear that game on 93.1 WIBC.

