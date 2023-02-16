Tyrese Haliburton: Pacers Star Talks NBA All-Star Game, His Love For Indy

It’s been a little over a year that Tyrese Haliburton landed with the Pacers after a trade from the Sacramento Kings and the franchise has been on an uptick ever since. The combination of Haliburton and Buddy Hield to go with Myles Turner and Benedict Mathurin has showed the future is bright for the Indiana Pacers with Haliburton quickly cementing himself as the face of the franchise.

I feel like I’m definitely a part of something. We’re looking at it from a long-term perspective. We’re a young group and there’s plenty of time to grow. – Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on the ups and downs of the NBA season

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, Haliburton called into the show as he made his way toward the Indianapolis International Airport to head towards Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Game festivities he’ll be a part of this weekend. He talked a ton about getting his first All-Star nod, what the process is of getting invited to compete in the 3-point contest, if he has an active rivalry with Buddy Hield heading into the contest and the importance of having his family in attendance for every home game.

For me, I’m a Midwest kid through and through. It’s in my blood. I’m not a big city dude. This is how I’ve grown up my whole life. – Tyrese Haliburton on not feeling Indy isn’t a big enough town for him

