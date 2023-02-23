Shane Steichen Hoping To Bring Accountability From Nick Sirianni

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the biggest thing Shane Steichen says he learned from first-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

The word was one used quite often in describing the Colts substantial transition from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday last season.

“Nick (Sirianni) did an unbelievable job of holding guys accountable,” Steichen said when asked about the biggest thing he learned from Sirianni. “I know the players that were here with him (from 2018-21), I know they saw that and he carried that over to Philadelphia.

“He never let anything slide.”

A common theme among Colts players upon the arrival of Saturday was how quickly the interim head coach instituted a different manner of accountability.

It was more vocal, more demonstrative and the consensus seemed to be players liked that aspect to the interim head coach.

While it didn’t impact on-field results in a positive way, it was a shift many believed was necessary.

And it sounds like that sort of approach is what Steichen, a first-year head coach, believes in.

During the interview process, the offensive brain of Steichen was something Jim Irsay felt. It was something the Owner also knew his franchise needs right now, given the historically putrid offensive performance from last season.

Even with that, Irsay has also stated leadership is the number one quality to look for in a new head coach.

So Steichen certainly had to check that box, too.

“Knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop, that’s a key factor,” Irsay said about Steichen. “But he had to show the leadership, he had to show that he had a presence and boy, did he come through with that in his interview.

“You have quiet people like Tom Landry or Tony Dungy and it doesn’t mean that they’re not great leaders. But I think with Shane, his mind, he’s very much like I said, multiple things at once, disseminating that information quickly. I think he has a very special mind for football.”

When Sirianni took the job in Philadelphia he was 39 years of age. Steichen turns 38 this spring.

Steichen brings play calling experience across each of the last 4 seasons, whereas Sirianni did not have any experience in that realm.

But it’s clear Steichen is hoping to bring a specific item from Sirianni’s leadership to an area the Colts had (have?) major questions about.

“I think as a head football coach, you have to hold people accountable,” Steichen says. “And if something ain’t right, something needs to be said player to player, coach to coach, coach to player.

“Like, we have to make sure we’re all on the same page rolling and (Sirianni) did a hell of a job doing that.”