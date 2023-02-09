Some Things That Have Happened Since The Colts Had A Full-Time Head Coach

It’s been over three months since the Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. A lot has happened. Not just for the Colts but for the NFL, the sports world and the world in general. Here’s an incomplete list of just some of things that have happened since the Colts last had a full-time head coach (in no particular order):
Matt Ryan and Nick Foles both started games for the Colts
Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach
The Cardinals, Broncos and Texans joined the Colts and Panthers as team’s with head coaching vacancies, only the Colts and Cardinals remain without a head coach with the Panthers being the first to hire a head coach in the head coaching cycle, which just so happened to be Frank Reich
Sean Payton was an analyst for Fox before being traded from the Saints to the Broncos
Tom Brady retired
The Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Games have taken place
Avatar: The Way of Water was released and was #1 at the box office for 7 straight weeks
Tell all books by Prince Harry and Pamela Anderson were released
The Golden Globes, SAG awards, Grammys and Critic’s Choice Award shows have all taken place
The Academy Award nominations were announced
WWE’s Survivor Series, Deadline, Royal Rumble, Vengeance Day & AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view events have all taken place
The college football regular season, bowl games and national championship have all been played
The Houston Astros held their World Series championship parade
Purdue has been ranked #1 in college basketball twice
The Pacers have played 47 games
LeBron James broke the NBA’s All-Time scoring record
The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone
NASCAR season has started
Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Groundhog Day have all happened
The cost of eggs went from an average of $1.72 to $3.59
Election Day and the State of the Union Address have both happened
Those are just things off the top of my head. I know there are way more things that have occurred in that time frame but needless to say, it’s been a long damn amount of time. Hopefully once the Super Bowl is completed we’ll get some sort of answer as to who the next Colts head coach is. It’s been a long journey, that’s for sure.
-Marc Dykton