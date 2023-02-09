Some Things That Have Happened Since The Colts Had A Full-Time Head Coach

It’s been over three months since the Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. A lot has happened. Not just for the Colts but for the NFL, the sports world and the world in general. Here’s an incomplete list of just some of things that have happened since the Colts last had a full-time head coach (in no particular order):

Matt Ryan and Nick Foles both started games for the Colts

Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach

The Cardinals, Broncos and Texans joined the Colts and Panthers as team’s with head coaching vacancies, only the Colts and Cardinals remain without a head coach with the Panthers being the first to hire a head coach in the head coaching cycle, which just so happened to be Frank Reich

Sean Payton was an analyst for Fox before being traded from the Saints to the Broncos

Tom Brady retired

The Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Games have taken place

Avatar: The Way of Water was released and was #1 at the box office for 7 straight weeks

Tell all books by Prince Harry and Pamela Anderson were released

The Golden Globes, SAG awards, Grammys and Critic’s Choice Award shows have all taken place

The Academy Award nominations were announced

WWE’s Survivor Series, Deadline, Royal Rumble, Vengeance Day & AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view events have all taken place

The college football regular season, bowl games and national championship have all been played

The Houston Astros held their World Series championship parade

Purdue has been ranked #1 in college basketball twice

The Pacers have played 47 games

LeBron James broke the NBA’s All-Time scoring record

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone

NASCAR season has started

Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Groundhog Day have all happened

The cost of eggs went from an average of $1.72 to $3.59

Election Day and the State of the Union Address have both happened

Those are just things off the top of my head. I know there are way more things that have occurred in that time frame but needless to say, it’s been a long damn amount of time. Hopefully once the Super Bowl is completed we’ll get some sort of answer as to who the next Colts head coach is. It’s been a long journey, that’s for sure.

-Marc Dykton