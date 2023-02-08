Kevin and Curt recap Spring Training at Thermal Club, No More Double Points at the Indy 500

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin dive deep into spring training at Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California. Kevin and Curt dive into what happened on track and why that does – or doesn’t – matter on a track that the series won’t race on. Kyle Kirkwood was the fastest in final testing, so Kevin and Curt touch on Kirkwood’s confidence and the last 12 months for the former Road to Indy prodigy. Then, the conversation turns to the series’ newest drivers and how the rookies performed, specifically Agustin Canapino and Marcus Armstrong. The first segment wraps with the slowest cars at Thermal Club.

Kevin and Curt wrap up the performance conversation, but then get into the reactions from fans, drivers and others. How do people feel about having an open test in the first place? What about the Thermal Club? Could the series race on this track and at this venue? Kevin and Curt also discuss the idea of having spring training every season and starting to market and sell the event. Could members of the Thermal Club make a financial impact in IndyCar going forward?

In the second hour, Kevin and Curt discuss where past spring training leaders ended up in the season-long race and what it means for future success. Plus, new look cars and sponsors (and those that are back once again).

To round out the show, Kevin and Curt dive into the 2023 Daytona 500 and Conor Daly’s plans to enter the race. Then, the conversation turns to the removal of double points at the Indianapolis 500, plus what we missed and Twitter questions.