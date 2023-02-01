NBC Sports’ Townsend Bell, IndyCar Radio’s Mark Jaynes + Tim Rogers and Nick Rhodes from Thermal Club on Trackside

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin kick off the show with Kevin’s time at the Rolex 24 and what makes the event so unique. Kevin and Curt discuss what happened on track, Helio’s third straight victory and Meyer Shank with Acura coming into the event as the fastest car. The conversation turns to other cars that were fast and which drivers stood out – that includes where other IndyCar drivers finished. Then, Kevin and Curt turn to some of the nuggets and tidbits from content day for IndyCar drivers.

In the second segment, NBC Sports Racing Commentator Townsend Bell joins the show to talk about Rolex 24 and what Meyer Shank racing might look like in the coming years as Helio Castroneves gets older and Tom Blomqvist gets even better. Then, Townsend and Kevin get into the week at the Thermal Club. The two go through plenty of bullet points including Andretti Autosport and distractions on and off the track. The conversation ends with the Rod Campbell Internship and the impact he had.

The first hour wraps up with time for your Twitter questions.

The second hour kicks off with the voice of IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500, Mark Jaynes. Mark and Curt set out to preview the 2023 IndyCar season, starting with what has Jaynes’ attention with so many new drivers having new homes for this season. Do the teams that didn’t make changes have the best chance to put together successful seasons? Mark and Curt discuss the favorites for the season long championship and look ahead to May’s Indianapolis 500

To round out the show, Kevin is joined by Tim Rogers and Nick Rhodes from the Thermal Club to get insight on the site of IndyCar spring training. Rogers lays out the original vision behind Thermal Club and why it’s a unique venue.