An Immediate Myles Turner Trade Would Be Unprecedented, says ESPN’s Bobby Marks

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers celebrated Myles Turner agreeing to a contract extension with the franchise. Inevitably, the thoughts crept in; can Myles Turner still be traded? Is this really just part of a larger scheme in the front office?

President Kevin Pritchard and head coach Rick Carlisle shot the idea down immediately during Monday’s press conference. On Tuesday’s Ride with JMV, ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks said he would be surprised if the league even allowed the Pacers to make a move like that. Furthermore, a trade that close to an extension agreement has never happened before:

“Never. Never happened. They’re really rare. There’s only been nine re-negotiations, the last one was Robert Covington in 2017…I’ve never seen it happen as far as a player re-negotiated that is automatically moved. I think that’s where you would have the league come in and say that’s cap circumvention.”

