Coach Tom Izzo Previews Indiana-Michigan State Big Ten Battle

The hype will be real at Assembly Hall on Sunday when the Indiana Hoosiers host Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hoosiers have picked themselves off the mat in the Big Ten, registering two dominant wins at home against the Wisconsin Badgers and on the road against the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The season is very much alive for Indiana and an opportunity to add to their NCAA Tournament resume is there for the taking Saturday when Sparty arrives in Bloomington.

Michigan State currently sits in 3rd place in the Big Ten Conference and are fresh off dishing out a beat down to the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers on Thursday Night.

MICHIGAN STATE DOWNS NO. 23 RUTGERS 🔥 The Spartans pull away late to pick up a big home win 💪 pic.twitter.com/cdD5GnLtVK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 20, 2023

Friday on The Fan Midday Show Charlie Clifford and Dane Fife welcomed the head coach of the Spartans Tom Izzo to talk on Michigan State’s season so far and preview Sunday’s showdown with the Hoosiers.

Over the course of the conversation Coach Izzo talked about:

What makes this group of Spartans special

How he feels about the state of the Big Ten

His thoughts on IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis and how teams must go about defending him

some stories from having Dane Fife as an assistant coach

His favorite moments playing against Indiana and at Assembly Hall

