Kevin and Curt discuss Kyle Larson’s entry in the Indy 500 and AJ Foyt Racing’s Larry Foyt joins the show

Tonight on a 1-hour edition of Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin begin the show with Kyle Larson’s comments after the announcement that he’ll run for Arrow McLaren in the 2024 Indianapolis 500. Takuma Sato has also officially joined Chip Ganassi Racing for this year’s 500 and the rest of the ovals on the IndyCar schedule. Kevin and Curt break down Larson’s joint entry – with Rick Hendrick and Arrow McLaren – into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. During the press conference, Zak Brown says four cars is perfect for the 500, but what are the chances they could field five in 2024? The first segment wraps with Takuma Sato once again finding himself in a car that is capable of winning the Indy 500 in May and Twitter questions.

Then, Kevin and Curt are joined by AJ Foyt Racing president Larry Foyt. Larry, Kevin and Curt discuss the new drivers on the AJ Foyt roster and how he feels about having such a young roster. Foyt discusses the backbone of his race team and how the leadership and support has changed this offseason. Kevin, Curt and Larry discuss consistency and how important that is to create a strong foothold in the IndyCar series.

To close out the show, Kevin touches on Will Power news and answers more Twitter questions!