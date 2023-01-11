Kevin and Curt discuss Andretti and Cadillac, visit with Dillon Welch and Rahal Letterman Lanigan COO Steve Eriksen

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin open the show with the gaining steam of Andretti Autosport’s bid to join Formula 1. Kevin and Curt discuss the response from Formula 1 on the news that Andretti is partnering with Cadillac and General Motors. Why is there pushback? Why does it threaten the F1 hierarchy as it currently stands? Kevin and Curt break it down and extend the conversation to the relationship between IndyCar and Formula 1. Then, the show turns to driver developments, the seeming inevitability of Takuma Sato running ovals for Chip Ganassi Racing and how money impacts development drivers and filled seats.

In the second hour, Kevin is joined by Dillon Welch from the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dillon joins the show as Trackside’s event correspondent and participating driver to discuss what’s going on in Tulsa and what makes the Chili Bowl so unique. Welch breaks down how the preliminary races work and how difficult it is to qualify for the main race at the end of the week. After the conversation with Welch, Kevin and Curt continue discussing the Chili Bowl, Will Power racing in Rolex 24 and other news of the day.

Then, Rahal Letterman Lanigan COO Steve Eriksen joins the show having just joined RLL Racing as part of a restructuring in the leadership of the team. Eriksen and Curt discuss his new role and what the team has to offer. Eriksen details the workflow of his new job and how to take RLL to the next level.

To round out the show, Daniel Incandela joins to discuss Podium Life, another place for racing fans to partake in stories, media and content around motorsports. Incandela discusses what Podium Life is and how he returned to the world of racing.