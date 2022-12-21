Kevin and Curt recap 2022 and are joined by Stefan Wilson, Don Cusick, Dinner with Racers and Jaxon Bell

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin wrap up a busy year for IndyCar in 2022. Kevin and Curt start the show with what 2022 will be remembered for when we look back on the last 12 months. Scott Dixon’s domination of the Indianapolis 500 until his pit violation and the full capacity crowd in May are both topics of conversation. Then, naturally, the discussion turns to Alex Palou’s roller coaster of a year off the track, as well as Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. In a nearly impossible task, Kevin and Curt do their best to touch on everything that dictated the 2022 IndyCar season.

Then, Stefan Wilson and Don Cusick join the show on the heels of the announcement that Willson will race for Cusick Motorsports and Dreyer and Reinbold Racing in the Indianapolis 500. Wilson discusses his preparation for the 500 and what his experience from the last several seasons provides heading into 2023. Cusick discusses the partnership with Wilson, Dreyer and Reinbold and the belief they have in him as a driver, as well as the expansion plans for 2023 and beyond. Wilson also touches on what it’s like being the sole focus of a team as the only driver and the benefits to having a teammate. Then, the conversation turns to the Thermal Club for 2023 IndyCar spring training and how Cusick, who is part of the club, has seen the track respond to the opportunity. What kind of track are the drivers headed to? To finish the conversation, Wilson and Cusick talk about their sponsors.

In the second hour, Kevin is joined by Ryan Eversley and Sean Heckman from Dinner With Racers. Kevin, Ryan and Sean talk about how they ended up doing the podcast, the origin story and how each of them got into motorsports. Sean shares his history as a professional racecar driver and how he eventually made a living behind the wheel. The group discusses podcast stories, best conversations and people at the top of the wish list to have on the show. The conversation ends with how the duo is expanding to other platforms.

To round out the show, Kevin gets to news and notes of the day before he is joined by a young race car driver in Jaxon Bell to talk about growing up in racing, his experience working in the industry and recent action on the track.