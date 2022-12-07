Kevin and Curt are joined by CGR’s Marcus Armstrong, The American Legion’s Dean Kessel and Author Mark Dill

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin discuss Marcus Armstrong in the No. 11 car for Chip Ganassi Racing on road and street courses and what that means for Takuma Sato’s chances of winning another Indianapolis 500. Kevin and Curt also discuss some other news tidbits around motorsports.and more conversations about seats for next season. Then, the conversation turns to a discussion about engine type and the future of sustainability, power and manufacturers in the sport. Kevin and Curt discuss the reaction to the news and yet another delay in the process.

Andretti Autosport broke ground on a new world headquarters north of Indianapolis on Tuesday and Kevin and Curt discuss the world class race shops in Central Indiana. Then, the conversation turns to Rolex 24 coming up soon. To round out the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt touch on ticket prices and SJ Luedtke leaving IndyCar.

In a guest-heavy second hour, Kevin is joined by new Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong to discuss his racing experience in the United States and what attracted him to IndyCar. Then, Kevin and Marcus touch on how the opportunity at CGR came about, the car he’ll be driving and his relationship with Scott Dixon. To round out the conversation, Marcus talks about just racing on road courses and being at the Indy 500 in May. Next up, Dean Kessel, the Chief Marketing Officer of the American Legion, joins the show to discuss the business side of motorsports, American Legion’s continued partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and what makes motorsports an attractive target for marketing and advertising.

Then, Kevin throws out some motorsport book suggestions for Christmas gifts before Mark Dill, author of The Legend of the First Superspeedway, joins to discuss his book and the genesis of oval racing in the United States.