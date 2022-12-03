Midfielder Cam Lindley Is Coming Back Home to the Indy Eleven

(00:00-08:54) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens up this morning’s show with a quick preview of the United States Men’s National Team’s knockout match this morning against the Netherlands, previews the conversations that he will have with the two guests on today’s show, and he recaps some of the announcements that the Indy Eleven made earlier in the week in regards to players that will not be returning to the Indy Eleven.

(11:55-21:58) – Midfielder Cam Lindley makes his return to Soccer Saturday and to the Indy Eleven! Rake and Linldey discuss what brought him back to Indianapolis after a successful season in Colorado Springs with the Switchbacks, how his and his wife’s family reacted to them saying that they would be coming back home with the two expecting a baby girl in the future, what it has been like watching the World Cup unfold the last couple of weeks, and what it will be like watching his sister play for the Indy Eleven during the summer.

(24:59-41:21) – Head Coach Todd Yeagley of the IU Men’s Soccer team makes an appearance on Soccer Saturday to describe the excitement he has for his team heading into NCAA College Cup next week, how the success of forward Ryan Wittenbrink has on the rest of the team, what it has been like being a father and a coach at the same time with two of his children on the roster, and shares a scouting report on UNC Greensboro ahead of their match this afternoon.

(44:22-51:18) – With the USMNT kicking off the knockout stage match for all of the FIFA World Cup matches, Rake posted a couple questions on the Brickyard Battalion Facebook page earlier in the week for some reaction from soccer fans regarding some storylines that members of the page have found most intriguing. Greg also shares some story lines that he found most interesting across the rest of the groups.

(54:18-57:11) – The final couple minutes of today’s edition of Soccer Saturday, Rake reminds you of the various Indy Eleven watch parties going on across the state of Indiana. Plus, Rake highlights the upcoming schedule of the knockout stage matches along with who the winner of the United States/Netherlands match will face next.