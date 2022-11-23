Will Chris Ballard Remain with the Colts?

As the Colts head into their Monday Night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, questions continue to surround the team in the aftermath of the Frank Reich dismissal, and the subsequent hiring of Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach. One of the biggest questions for this team is the future of GM Chris Ballard. The unconventional Saturday move has many wondering if the former All-Pro center is doing more than just coaching out the remainder of the season, and if he is in fact evaluating the team from top to bottom for next year. Ballard, in his 6th year in Indianapolis and sporting a record of 45-46-1, has taken a lot of heat this season as his roster has massively underperformed.

