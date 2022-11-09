Kevin and Curt discuss NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Indy 500 Seats and Newman/Haas Mechanic Tim Coffeen joins the show

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee quickly touches on a wild last 48 hours for the Indianapolis Colts before diving into the motorsports news of the day. Then, Kevin and Curt Cavin discuss the weekend’s NASCAR Cup Championship and Joey Lagano walking away with his second series title. Then, the conversation turns to the Indianapolis 500 field and the now slim opportunities for a driver to run in both races the last weekend in May. We continue to discuss NASCAR drivers trying to find their way onto the 500 grid.

Kevin and Curt dive into driver updates in IndyCar. Sage Karam will not return to Dreyer and Reinbold Racing next season. Is there a spot for Simona de Silvestro in the Indy 500? We continue to talk about full time seats in 2023 and what part time seats might look like. Then, Kevin and Curt talk about Marcus Ericsson getting to take the Borg Warner Trophy back home to Sweden. Kevin rounds out the first hour with your Twitter questions.

In the second hour, Kevin discusses seats with Dale Coyne Racing and some movement among mechanics in IndyCar. Indy Lights? No longer. It’s now INDY NXT by Firestone. Kevin touches on the name change on the IndyCar ladder and testing for the series.

Then, Tim Coffeen, longtime IndyCar mechanic for Newman/Haas, joins the show following a Newman/Haas auction at the beginning of November. Curt and Tim discuss the emotional attachment to the cars he worked on and remembering the stories behind the cars. Tim touches on how many cars he would’ve worked on during a given season and starting with two cars per driver each year at Newman/Haas. Curt and Tim then break down what part of the car Tim worked on the most and what an engineering team would look like. Ultimately, Tim spends a lot of time recounting the stories of seven series championships he was a part of during his time with the team.