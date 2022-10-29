Nicky Law Explains How Hurricane Ian Brought Tampa Bay Rowdies Together

(00:00-02:53) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens the show by recapping the IHSAA State Finals from yesterday along with highlighting the two matches that he will have on IHSAAtv.org later today. Plus, Rake previews the conversations that he will have with today’s guests, shares some tidbits of information around the Soccer landscape, and updates you on what’s going on in the USL playoffs.

(05:54-23:25) – A former member of the Indy Eleven and current midfielder of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Nicky Law joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to explain what the last three months have been like for him moving from Indianapolis to Tampa Bay during the middle of the season, what is was like trying to figure out his role with the Tampa Bay Rowdies along with playing with players he has never played with before, and what his experience was like when he first heard about the possibility of Hurricane Ian hitting Tampa Bay to how it managed to bring the team together during that time.

(26:26-40:48) – The lead analyst of the USL Championship in Devon Kerr makes an appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to take a quick dive into what he is expecting from the Indy Eleven this offseason that could lead to the club making it back into the playoffs in 2023, highlights a couple of the matches going on in the USL tonight along with some insight into the matches that he and Rake discuss, and makes a prediction on who will come out of the Eastern Conference to compete in the final match of the USL Championship playoffs.

(43:49-52:36) – Noblesville Millers boys soccer coach in Ken Dollaske joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday ahead of their 3A State Final match against Columbus North to explain what his preseason expectations were for his team, what it has been like trying to develop players on his team to fill the departure of Palmer Ault, details the level of competition that he plays throughout the year from teams in Hamilton County, and previews his opponent in Columbus North ahead of their 1:30pm match for the 3A State Championship.

(55:36-56:19) – With Rake up against the clock, he does a quick sign off by thanking all the parties that were able to make today’s edition of Soccer Saturday possible.