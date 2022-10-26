What The Scouting Report Says About Sam Ehlinger

By now the reality has set in for Colts fans, some of whom have wanted to see this for the last two season; Sam Ehlinger gets his chance to be the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. The only question that remains, outside of how he performs on Sunday, is what the scouting report says about the Ehlinger Experience.

We know he had success while at Texas which included going 4-0 in bowl games during his time there. We also know he has the mobility to make defenses wary and take pressure off his offensive line at the same time.

Scouts and coaches loved Sam Ehlinger’s toughness and makeup coming out of Texas in 2021. Can he throw it well enough to be an NFL starter? We’re about to find out, as he takes over as the #Colts starter. Ehlinger has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular-season game. pic.twitter.com/dQrioLDEKj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

Plus, we’ve seen him lead a game winning drive (albeit in preseason) last year. Again, that was at the collegiate level and in preseason. This is entering into the National Football League midseason to be QB1 and take over a team still fighting for a playoff spot.

Is he built to succeed right away at this level or is it fair to expect growing pains the rest of the year?

Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show we brought in Senior Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and 4-time Super Bowl champion as an NFL scout Jim Nagy to share his report on what Sam Ehlinger has to offer for the Colts. Ehlinger participated in the Senior Bowl ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft and made a great impression on Jim over the course of the week. Plus, Jim has been able to follow Sam’s journey to this point so he give us his take on that and if he thinks he can make it as a starter in the NFL.

Additionally, Jim talked with us about:

what Ehlinger must avoid if he wants to succeed

how his mobility provides an instant upgrade for the Colts offense

where his biggest strengths are within a scheme

which current NFL starting QB’s play style Jim sees in Ehlinger

Listen to Dan's full chat with Jim Nagy below