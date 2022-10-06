Missing In Action: Where Has Nyheim Hines Been In The Colts Offense?

Frank Reich suggested ahead of training camp that he would suggest drafting Nyheim Hines to his fantasy team, suggesting the running back was in store for a big year and an expanded role in the offense. If you followed that strategy, you’ve likely dropped Hines from your team at this point or he’s buried on your bench behind the likes of Skyy Moore and Darnell Mooney.

Hines has been about involved in the offense as Blue has at this point. In the running game, he’s only managed 11 yards on 8 carries and in the passing game he’s caught 17 balls for 113 yards and a fumble with no trips to the end zone yet. Not a bad start to the season, but certainly not numbers you would equate to a sleeper in fantasy football or a guys seeing an expanded role in the offense.

With Jonathan Taylor out with an ankle injury, one would think Hines would be the natural fill-in, not only because in the middle of a 3-year, $18 million contract but because of his familiarity with the offense. Apparently, they want to keep Hines as a change of pace guy because they elected to call Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad. Will they split carries or will Hines be the relief for Lindsay? We’ll have to see but that’s a lot of money to be paying a backup running back, especially a backup running back that isn’t even your second option when the workhorse goes down.

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, the guys discussed the confusing usage of Hines through four games and how much of a role Lindsay will play in the offense against his former team tonight.

-Marc Dykton