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Trey Kaufman-Renn Sues NCAA, Seeks Sixth Year of Eligibility

Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn has filed a motion in Clark County, Indiana, asking a court to grant him a sixth year of college basketball eligibility. Kaufman-Renn redshirted his first season before playing the next four years at Purdue, where he averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over his career, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors as a junior after averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The 6-foot-9 forward was selected 59th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in this year’s NBA Draft and has yet to sign a contract with the team, whose two-way roster spots are already filled. He played five Summer League games for Minnesota, averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in just under 13 minutes per outing.

Kaufman-Renn’s case centers on the NCAA’s new eligibility framework.

The NCAA established a new age-based model in June that allows five years of eligibility beginning with enrollment or the start of the academic year following a player’s 19th birthday. His attorney argues he isn’t seeking special treatment, only fair access under rules that shifted beneath him.

“He does not ask this Court to give him something the old rules withheld,” attorney Mickey Weber wrote in the filing.

Notably, Kaufman-Renn is asking the court not to hold his NBA draft status against him in the ruling, and has requested that no team be barred from enrolling, transferring, practicing with, or competing with him, leaving the door open beyond just a Purdue return.

A Purdue homecoming looks unlikely regardless of the outcome. Head coach Matt Painter noted Kaufman-Renn redshirted and already got four full seasons, while other departed veterans have “given their word” to move on and yield roster spots to the next group. Still, the case is part of a broader wave of eligibility litigation reshaping college sports as former players challenge the NCAA’s new rules.