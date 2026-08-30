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Colts Finish Preseason with Loss to Detroit

Indianapolis opens the regular season Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Published on August 29, 2026
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NFL: AUG 29 Lions at Colts
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The Indianapolis Colts closed out the preseason with a 25-16 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts started Anthony Richardson at quarterback. He led Indianapolis to an early 6-0 lead with two field goals.

Detroit took control in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns to go up 13-6.

Riley Leonard came in and helped the Colts answer. He led a 60-yard drive that ended with DJ Giddens scoring on a 6-yard run to tie the game at 13.

The Lions regained the lead before halftime after Leonard threw an interception. Detroit turned the turnover into a touchdown and led 19-13 at the break.

Easton Stick played the second half for Indianapolis. The Colts added another field goal, but Detroit scored again in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Richardson completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards. Leonard finished 3 of 7 for 48 yards and had one interception.

The Colts now turn their attention to final roster cuts. Teams must be down to 53 players by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Indianapolis opens the regular season Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Finish Preseason with Loss to Detroit was originally published on wibc.com

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