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Clark, Mitchell Each Score 34 to Lead Fever Past Sun 111-91

Caitlin Clark now has six career games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, that's two more than the rest of the WNBA has combined in league history.

Published on August 29, 2026
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Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points Friday night to lift the Fever past the Sun 111-91.

After trailing 28-19 at the end of the first quarter, Indiana outscored Connecticut 39-15 in the second quarter.

Clark shot 12-for-19 from the field and 6-for-12 from 3-point range. Her 12 assists

Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history to have 800+ points and 300+ assists in a season and to have 300 or more assists with at least 100 3-pointers made. She’s also the first player in league history to record back-to-back 30+ points & 10+ assist games.

Mitchell was also 12-for-19 from the field. She knocked down four of her nine 3s.

WNBA: AUG 28 Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Others who finished the game in double figures were Aliyah Boston (14) and Makayla Timpson (10).

The win also clinched a playoff spot for the Fever, who now have a two-week break for the World Cup in Europe. Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are on the women’s national team roster.

Following the break, the Fever will travel to Toronto to play the Tempo on Sept. 18.

Clark, Mitchell Each Score 34 to Lead Fever Past Sun 111-91 was originally published on wibc.com

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