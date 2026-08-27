Quarterbacks: 4 QBs, including Richardson Sr. despite trade interest

Running Backs: Tough call on final spots after Taylor and McGowan

Wide Receivers: 6th spot undecided, Burks may get 'redshirt' year

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection For 2026 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – It is a rapid turnaround from the Colts finishing their preseason game on Saturday afternoon to final roster cuts due by Sunday at 6:00 PM eastern.

That’s the NFL calendar in 2026, with roster needing to be cut from 90 to 53 players.

Here’s my final 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks (4/3): Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick

Bowen’s Analysis: Amidst all the off-season conversation about this position, I’m still going with 3 quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. For me, whatever trade return you might get on Richardson isn’t worth it at this point in the offseason. And Leonard is far, far away from being such an established backup that you can forego a third quarterback.

Running Backs (5/3) Ulysses Bentley IV, Anderson Castle*, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan*, Jonathan Taylor

Bowen’s Analysis : I’m still pretty darn torn on filling out the names after Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan. Giddens is back practicing, but his lack of special teams prowess is a definite concern when filling out back end of the roster at the skill positions. Some might question though and say isn’t Bentley IV easier to get to the practice squad?

Wide Receivers (14/6) Keenan Allen, Deion Burks*, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Sahmir Hagans*, D.J. Montgomery, Ben Nikkel, Coleman Owen, Eli Pancol, Alec Pierce, Raylen Sharpe*, Laquon Treadwell, NickWestbrook-Ikhine

Bowen’s Analysis : I got no idea. I guess I feel somewhat confident the Colts will go with Treadwell over Westbrook-Ikhine. That 6th and final spot is where I’ve gone back and forth a lot. It seems like that guy needs to be your punt returner, unless you think Ashton Dulin can do it. Dulin has looked ok doing it in practice this week, although he had once bounce right off his facemask. Gould is back to practice after missing time with a groin injury, and he’s been pretty reliable back there in recent years. Owen has received a ton of work there this August and was on my 53-man roster earlier this month. And then you have Burks, who Reggie Wayne praised for his stark improvement from the spring. Burks isn’t a punt returner though so he’s going to likely need Dulin to handle those duties to earn a roster spot. I’ll go with Burks, in a pseudo redshirt situation, thinking the punt returner early in the year can be Duiln or calling up Owen/Gould from the practice squad for the first few games while they tinker their roster.

Tight Ends (6/4): Pharoah Brown, Mo Alie-Cox, JJ Galbreath, Will Mallory, Tyler Moore, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren

Bowen’s Analysis : A right thumb injury to Will Mallory has complicated some things. I think the Colts have enough room to carry Mallory on the 53-man roster, even if he has to miss some September time. But the Colts could open up an initial roster spot if they put Mallory on IR (must miss at least 4 games) to start the season.

Offensive Line (16/8): Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer*, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, Josh Kreutz*, Roy Mbaeteka, Jimmy Morrissey, Quenton Nelson, Bernard Raimann, Nolan Rucci*, Josh Sills, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis, Dalton Tucker, Geno VanDeMark*, Trey Wedig

Bowen’s Analysis : With the offensive line health returning to good standing this week, I think this position becomes easier to cut down. Now, I don’t feel uber confident in the tackle depth or the plan at reserve center. But this is what I have to work with. I’m going with Tenuta over Freeland at tackle, with Goncalves probably the actual backup tackle if the Colts had an injury to Raimann or Travis. Any chance you could trade the loser of the kicker battle for a backup tackle? I think this is a definite waiver claim spot. Eight is too small of a number for Chris Ballard’s liking.

Defensive Line (16/11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Cameron Ball*, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry*, George Gumbs Jr.*, Adren Key, Laiatu Latu, Mitchell Melton*, Durell Nchami, Derrick Nnadi, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Colby Wooden

Bowen’s Analysis : I know 11 is a big, big number. But I could make a case for it, especially when viewing it through the Ballard lens. Remember, Lou Anarumo used a good amount of 5-man defensive fronts in the preseason opener, and it’s something we’ve seen in camp, too. This is obviously an area you could pinch a number. There’s not a true backup for Grover Stewart on this list, and that’s where a veteran in Nnadi or a former draft pick in Smith could factor in.

Linebackers (8/5): Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen*, Bryce Boettcher*, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers*, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Veresuk, West Weeks*

Bowen’s Analysis : These are the 5 that have been rotated the most within the starting competition. Even Chambers and Weeks, a pair of undrafted free agents could make a case with some special teams play. But I’ll go with these 5. And it wouldn’t shock me if all 5 get actual defensive snaps in the first few weeks of the season.

Cornerbacks (9/5): Rob Carter Jr. Johnathan Edwards, Sauce Gardner, Kenneth Harris*, Jaylon Jones, Cameron Mitchell, Cam Taylor-Britt, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward Sr.

Bowen’s Analysis : For one week, the Colts won’t have to carry Taylor-Britt on the 53-man roster as he serves his one-game suspension to start the season. But he’s a definite roster guy after that. So I’m accounting for him here. Edwards looks to be a gunner in that 5th cornerback spot. I might be a number short at corner though. Carter Jr. or Jones for at least one week?

Safeties (8/4): Austin Brown, Cam Bynum, A.J. Haulcy*, Jonathan Owens, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Trey Washington, Hunter Wohler

Bowen’s Analysis : A 6th cornerback and/or a 5th safety was a debate for me. I’ll go with 4 safeties, but could definitely keep a 5th for special teams purposes. Washington and Scott were my debates there. I feel like I’m a number short in the secondary, and have one too many in the trenches.

Specialists (4/3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader, K-Blake Grupe

Bowen’s Analysis : I would have hesitancy in this decision. But I really think the Colts are bullish on Shrader’s long-term potential across 17 games. Could you trade the loser of this kicker battle for a late-round pick or a back end of the roster player?