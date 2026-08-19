Marcus Ericsson Wins After Chaotic Weekend in Markham

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap a hectic weekend for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham with the track not being completed on Friday to Marcus Ericsson winning his first race of the season. They also talk about whether Conor Daly could come back for the doubleheader weekend in Milwaukee. They later talk about the rumors of Yuki Tsunoda being in talks to get the Meyer Shank Racing seat in 2027.

In the second segment, they later answer fan questions about the track layout mishap from Markham. They later preview the upcoming race weekend for the historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about parts of the NASCAR and IndyCar schedule taking shape. They also talk about David Malsher-Lopez leaving RACER and the RACER Magazine shutting down.