Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program INDIANAPOLIS – We are less than two weeks away from the Colts needing to cut their roster from 90 to 53. This year’s 53-man roster cut is on August 30th, leaving 2 more training camp practices (joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons) and 2 more preseason games for further evaluations. After 11 camp practices and the preseason opener, it’s time for a projected 53-man roster:

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Quarterbacks (4/3): Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick Bowen’s Analysis: Amidst all the off-season conversation about this position, I’ll go with 3 quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. For me, whatever trade return you might get on Richardson isn’t worth it at this point in the offseason.

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty Running Backs (6/3) Ulysses Bentley IV, Anderson Castle*, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan*, Lincoln Pare*, Jonathan Taylor Bowen’s Analysis : Here’s my first change from the spring. Giddens has missed some valuable time with a hamstring injury and Bentley has flashed a bit after some positive moments in last year’s offseason, too.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Wide Receivers (12/6) Deion Burks*, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Sahmir Hagans*, E.J. Horton*, Coleman Owen, Eli Pancol, Alec Pierce, Raylen Sharpe*, Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Bowen’s Analysis : I feel fairly confident in writing in the first five names at this position group: Pierce, Downs, Dulin, Westbrook-Ikhine. But that 6th spot is very uncertain for me. Return duties have to be part of the 6th receiver. And Burks has yet to show anything trustworthy there. I’ll go Owen over Gould (who has missed recent time due to a groin injury), but I’m not sold on that.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Tight Ends (6/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Carson Towt*, Tyler Warren Related Stories Colts Camp Notebook Day 11: Defense Picks Daniel Jones Twice

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Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026 Bowen’s Analysis : We’ve seen the Colts carry 4 tight ends before and Mallory’s camp has been too strong to give him the scissors. It’s a bit of a luxury to carry 4 tight ends, but perhaps the Colts will live in more 2-tight end personnel, without as much quality depth at wide receiver.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Offensive Line (15/9): Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer*, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, Josh Kreutz*, Bayron Matos, Jimmy Morrissey, Quenton Nelson, Bernard Raimann, Nolan Rucci*, Josh Sills, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis, Dalton Tucker, Geno VanDeMark* Bowen’s Analysis : Before we get into the trenches, we must acknowledge that Chris Ballard loves keeping a lot of big bodies. So while the numbers along the offensive and defensive lines might seem like a lot, it’s been how Ballard typically operates. The recent knee injury to Tenuta is going to be one to watch. I would have him ahead of Freeland as the 3rd tackle. So that’s where Freeland enters the picture for me. If not him, I could see Josh Sills and Jimmy Morrissey being an extra body up front, although those are interior guys. I guess Tucker is your backup center, but snap issues continue to be of concern for me.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Defensive Line (16/11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Cameron Ball*, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry*, George Gumbs Jr.*, Adren Key, Laiatu Latu, Mitchell Melton*, Durell Nchami, Derrick Nnadi, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Colby Wooden Bowen’s Analysis : I know 11 is a big, big number. But I could make a case for it, especially when viewing it through the Ballard lens. Remember, Lou Anarumo used a good amount of 5-man defensive fronts in the preseason opener, and it’s something we’ve seen in camp, too. This is obviously an area you could pinch a number.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Linebackers (8/5): Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen*, Bryce Boettcher*, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers*, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Veresuk, West Weeks* Bowen’s Analysis : These are the 5 that have been rotated the most within the starting competition. Even Chambers and Weeks, a pair of undrafted free agents could make a case with some special teams play. But I’ll go with these 5.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Cornerbacks (10/6): Mekhi Blackmon, Rob Carter Jr. Johnathan Edwards, Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Jones, Jai’Onte’ McMillan, Cameron Mitchell, Cam Taylor-Britt, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward Sr. Bowen’s Analysis : For one week, the Colts won’t have to carry Taylor-Britt on the 53-man roster as he serves his one-game suspension to starat the season. But he’s a definite roster guy after that. So I’m accounting for him here. That’s where Blackmon could be in jeopardy, while Edwards looks like a gunner on special teams.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty Safeties (10/4): Austin Brown, Cam Bynum, A.J. Haulcy*, Ben Nikkel, Jonathan Owens, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Trey Washington, Hunter Wohler Bowen’s Analysis : A 6th cornerback or a 5th safety was a debate for me. I’ll go with 4 safeties, but could definitely keep a 5th for special teams purposes.