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Colts Camp Notebook Day 10: CJ Allen Remains Out

For the second time in the 2026 training camp, Mother Nature sent the Colts indoors for practice. Here are some takeaways from Day 10 of Colts training camp.

Published on August 15, 2026
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  • Rookie LB CJ Allen remains out with a hamstring injury, impacting first-team reps.
  • Rookie QB Riley Leonard getting more second-team snaps, battling with Anthony Richardson.
  • Colts work out veteran WRs as Keenan Allen watch continues, adding depth at the position.
NFL: AUG 3 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 10: CJ Allen Remains Out

INDIANAPOLIS For the second time in the 2026 training camp, Mother Nature sent the Colts indoors for practice.

After an hour-long session on Saturday, the Colts are down to just 3 practices left at Grand Park.

Here are some takeaways from Day 10 of Colts training camp:

-On a heavy red-zone day, Daniel Jones and the starting offense had an up and down afternoon. Jones was 7-of-14 (unofficially), having to throw the ball away several times. Jones had a couple of nice touchdown tosses to Tyler Warren down the sideline and a leaping Josh Downs (who briefly left practice after taking a hard fall on the play, but later returned). Cornerback Justin Walley was active with a couple pass breakups.

-Riley Leonard received two of the three periods with the second unit, going 5-of-8. Anthony Richardson was 5-of-7. Coming up next Saturday, it’ll be Leonard’s chance to play with the second unit during the first half of the preseason game with Atlanta, as Richardson will flip flop to play the second half. This battle looks to very much be playing out through the entire stretch of training camp.

-Veteran wide receivers being worked out by the Colts? For the first time in camp, the Colts worked out a trio of receivers who have history in the league, although not much recent. The trio was Tre’Quan Smith, 30, who is a former 3rd round pick and last played in the league in 2023 (131 career catches); Josh Reynolds, 31, who is a former 4th round pick who last played in the league with the Jets last season (244 career catches); Equaniemous St. Brown, 29, who last played in the league in 2024 (63 career catches). As Keenan Allen watch approaches the end of training camp, the Colts continue to forego anything of note on the receiver addition front. Although you can debate the viability of how much any of these would add to the current receiver room. Also, the Colts worked out undrafted quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was with the Dolphins until being cut last week.

-Saturday brought another missed practice for Alec Pierce (ankle). That means Pierce has now missed the first 10 practices at Grand Park (there’s 13 total). Originally, the thought from Chris Ballard was he would miss 1 to 2 weeks into work in Westfield. We are now approaching 3 full weeks since that. It’s looking more and more like this timetable is going to fall into less than a month for Pierce to get ready for the season opener, and we will see exactly how deep into August this rehab dating back to the spring continues. Reminder, the Colts open up the season on September 13th against the Baltimore Ravens.

-Speaking of extended absences, we are now over a week without seeing rookie CJ Allen (hamstring) practicing. You tack on the first two practices of camp that Allen missed due to a calf injury, and this is some extremely valuable time he’s missing. On Saturday, it was veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies getting first-team run. Rookie Bryce Boettcher flashed a whole lot in his reps, making a couple of nice plays in coverage. Whenever Allen gets back, a guaranteed starting spot shouldn’t be expected.

-One sneaky injury to watch is offensive tackle Luke Tenuta leaving Thursday’s preseason game late with a knee injury. I would have Tenuta as the team’s 3rd offensive tackle. So if his status is in question, that could very well open up a key reserve position. How rough is the Colts offensive line depth right now? Starting right guard Matt Goncalves was needed for third team right tackle reps during Saturday’s practice. That’s not something you see every day. One more injury to note on the offensive line, rookie Jalen Farmer missed Saturday’s practice with a knee injury. Farmer started and played quite a lot in Thursday’s preseason opener.

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-Shout out to special team coordinator Brian Mason rocking a big ole knee brace while intently watching Saturday’s practice. Mason suffered an ugly knee injury on Thursday night when rolled up on.

-Could we have a 3rd running back debate between D.J. Giddens and Ulysses Bentley IV? While Giddens continues to be sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Bentley has been a consistent producer. He was noticed again on Saturday as a pass catcher. Rookie Seth McGowan is my definite backup.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Saturday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Josh Downs, WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Ashton Dulin, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Saturday: DE-Laiatu Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Arden Key, DT-Colby Wooden, LB-Jaylon Carlies, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Saturday’s practice: CB-Justin Walley, RB-Ulysses Bentley IV, LB-Bryce Boettcher, WR-Raylen Sharpe

Injury Report: The following players did not appear to be participating at Saturday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), CB-Charvarius Ward Sr. (back), CJ Allen (hamstring), WR-Laquon Treadwell (hamstring), RB-D.J. Giddens (hamstring), OG-Jalen Farmer (knee), DT, Derrick Nnadi, WR-Anthony Gould (undisclosed)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM

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