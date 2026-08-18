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Colts Make Notable Wide Receiver Move In Signing Keenan Allen

After the Colts have tapped into Lou Anarumo’s history for several recent roster moves, Shane Steichen’s voice was heard loud and clear on this one.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief effort, supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
  • Colts sign 34-year-old Keenan Allen to 1-year, $8.1M deal to bolster WR depth.
  • Allen has been a consistent, productive receiver throughout his career with Steichen's Chargers.
  • Colts hope Allen's experience and talent can offset injuries and inexperience in their WR corps.
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Colts Make Notable Wide Receiver Move In Signing Keenan Allen

INDIANAPOLISAfter the Colts have tapped into Lou Anarumo’s history for several recent roster moves, Shane Steichen’s voice was heard loud and clear on this one.

That would be the Colts signing 34-year-old wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year contract, according to ESPN. The deal is reportedly worth up to $8.1 million.

Steichen has ample, and successful, history with Allen.

The two were with the Chargers from 2013-20, as Steichen rose up to offensive coordinator. The Colts head coach has always held the potential Hall of Famer in extremely high praise, particularly the intellect Allen brings to the receiver position.

As the Colts wrap up training camp this week, the warts of the wide receiver group were starting to show more and more.

The Alec Pierce ankle situation likely leading him to miss all of training camp hasn’t helped out the group either.

Lately, too many practices were occurring with Josh Downs and Tyler Warren being the lone weapons for Daniel Jones.

With Allen, the biggest question will certainly surround what he can still bring at 34 years old.

In the last 3 years, Adam Thielen is the only NFL wideout 34 years old or older to have 200 yards or more in a season. Colts fans will have some PTSD about what Andre Johnson brought, despite having Andrew Luck as his quarterback.

Of course, at 33 years old last season, Allen had 81 catches for 777 yards with Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Allen has defined remarkable consistency throughout his career, even with his age reaching the 30s.

Allen has been one of the league’s steadiest receivers since Steichen and the Chargers took him in the 3rd round of the 2013 Draft.

Throughout the Colts offseason, many pondered whether the team did enough in replacing Michael Pittman Jr.’s consistent production leaving the building.

Upticks in targets for Pierce/Downs and even Tyler Warren figured to be the main areas how the Colts would replace MPJ. The team signed journeyman Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. In the draft, they waited until the 254th selection before taking a wideout (Deoin Burks). Burks hasn’t flashed too much in camp.

In adding Allen, does that jeopardize the roster spots for veterans in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine or Laquon Treadwell, assuming the final receiver spot is saved for someone offering return duties?

Questions about the reliability throughout the depth chart are understandable, and that’s without factoring in Pierce’s lingering ankle surgery recovery.

When you factor all of that in, plus Steichen’s immense belief in Allen, that’s how you get this acquisition.

Currently, Allen ranks 13th in NFL history with 1,055 catches. He’s 33rd in receiving yards with 12,051.

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