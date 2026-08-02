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Fever Fall 108-100 to Lynx to End Win Streak

The Indiana Fever saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling to the Minnesota Lynx 108-100 at Target Center.

Published on August 2, 2026
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Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx
Source: David Berding / Getty

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Indiana Fever saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling to the Minnesota Lynx 108-100 at Target Center.

Minnesota holds the WNBA’s top record at 25-6.

Kelsey Mitchell ended with a game-high 37 points to lead Indiana. Caitlin Clark posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists, while Aliyah Boston added 15 points and 7 assists.

The Fever drop to 19-11 on the season. They return home Thursday to host the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Fever Fall 108-100 to Lynx to End Win Streak was originally published on wibc.com

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