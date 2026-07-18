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Clark Erupts for Career-High 45 Points in Fever Win Over Storm

Caitlin Clark recorded the WNBA's first ever 40-point, 10 assist game in the Fever's win Friday night against Seattle.

Published on July 18, 2026

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Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark’s career-high 45 points in the Fever’s win Friday night against Seattle were a history-making moment for the team and the WNBA.

Clark became the first player in WNBA history to score 40 points and 10 assists in the same game, helping the Fever secure the comeback victory over the Storm, 110-107. Her 45 points are also the most by a player in a single game in Fever franchise history. 

Clark also notched four steals and two blocks. She shot 6-for-10 from deep, becoming the fastest player to reach 200 career three-pointers in WNBA history (74 games).

Clark shot 11-for-18 from the field and 16-for-18 from the foul line in the Fever’s win.

Others for the Fever who finished in double figures scoring were Kelsey Mitchell (30) and Monique Billings (15). The duo of Clark and Mitchell scored the most points in a game in franchise history (75).

The win improves the Fever’s record to 15-10. Indiana hosts New York in a back-to-back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Clark Erupts for Career-High 45 Points in Fever Win Over Storm was originally published on wibc.com

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