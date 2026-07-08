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Colts Scouts Take: Kentucky Running Back Seth McGowan

As a runner, the 223-pound Seth McGowan brings a specific running style to the Colts backfield.

Published on July 8, 2026

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INDIANAPOLISAs a runner, the 223-pound Seth McGowan brings a specific running style to the Colts backfield.

Physicality.

“The first thing with Seth is you have to project his running style and the toughness that he brings, the size he has,” Colts Midwest Area Scout Tyler Hughes says.

In playing his final year of college football at Kentucky, McGowan scored 12 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

And he clearly left a strong impression in one certain college game with his toughness on full display.

What McGowan’s rookie season could look like for the Colts is filled with possibilities.

He’s one Jonathan Taylor injury away from potentially having a massive role as a rookie.

Without ample special teams history in college though, McGowan would be wise to cement a role there in order to secure one of those precious 53-man roster spots.

Depth chart wise at running back is wide open behind Taylor.

The Colts believe McGowan is a nice complement to the running styles of Taylor and even second-year back DJ Giddens.

View McGowan as a true 1st and 2nd down option, someone that is a physical runner first, and could be an option down the road to close out games. McGowan being a receiving type of threat is not something that should be expected.

Going back to the draft, a 2020 arrest at the University of Oklahoma led to McGowan falling all the way until Round 7.

That was, obviously, part of the homework for Hughes and the Colts scouting department.

“We did our due diligence with,” Hughes says of the arrest. “Seth made an unfortunate decision early on in his career.

“He learned from it, and this kid was out of football for two years. His love of the game, never swayed, and this kid fought to get to where he is today.”

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