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Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster

Get to know the full Team USA 2026 World Cup roster. See the players representing the U.S. on the world stage.

Published on June 22, 2026

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USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: John Dorton/USSF / Getty

The 2026 World Cup is bringing fresh excitement as Team USA steps onto the global stage with a roster that blends experienced leaders, rising talent, and breakout stars from top leagues around the world.

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As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see who made the final squad and which players will carry the nation’s hopes deep into the tournament. From defensive anchors to attacking playmakers, this group represents one of the most dynamic and balanced U.S. teams in recent memory—ready to test itself against the best in the world.

TRENDING: FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

 MATT TURNER

Goalkeeper
Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

SERGIÑO DEST

Defender
Hometown: Almere, Netherlands


CHRIS RICHARDS

Defender
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

TYLER ADAMS

Midfielder
Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

ANTONEE ROBINSON

Defender
Hometown: Liverpool, England

 AUSTON TRUSTY 

Defender
Hometown: Media, Pa.

 GIO REYNA

Midfielder
Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.

 WESTON MCKENNIE

Midfielder
Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

RICARDO PEPI

Forward
Hometown: El Paso, Texas

 CHRISTIAN PULISIC

Forward
Hometown: Hershey, Pa.

BRENDEN AARONSON

Forward
Hometown: Medford, N.J

MILES ROBINSON

Defender
Hometown: Arlington, Mass.

TIM REAM

Defender
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

SEBASTIAN BERHALTER

Midfielder
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

CRISTIAN ROLDAN

Midfielder
Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif.

ALEX FREEMAN

Defender
Hometown: Plantation, Fla.

MALIK TILLMAN

Midfielder
Hometown: Furth, Germany

MAX ARFSTEN

Defender
Hometown: Fresno, Calif.

HAJI WRIGHT

Forward
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

 FOLARIN BALOGUN

Forward
Hometown: London, England

TIMOTHY WEAH

Forward
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

MARK MCKENZIE

Defender
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.

 JOE SCALLY

Defender
Hometown: Lake Grove, N.Y.

MATT FREESE

Goalkeeper
Hometown: Wayne, Pa.

CHRIS BRADY

Goalkeeper
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.

ALEJANDRO ZENDEJAS

Forward
Hometown: El Paso, Texas

Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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