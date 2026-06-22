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Mavericks Hire Indiana Native Dusty May as New Head Coach

May becomes the second coach, alongside Larry Brown in 1988, to win an NCAA title and then take an NBA head coaching job the following season.

Published on June 22, 2026

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NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Final Four & Championship Week Events – Indianapolis
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Mavericks Hire Indiana Native Dusty May as New Head Coach

The Dallas Mavericks have hired Michigan head coach Dusty May to replace Jason Kidd, who was dismissed in May. The move comes less than three months after May guided the Wolverines to the 2026 NCAA national championship.

May, 49, takes over a franchise centered on Cooper Flagg, the 2026 Rookie of the Year. Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 stocks per game last season, giving his new coach a foundation few first-time NBA bosses inherit. Building around that talent will define May’s first chapter in Dallas.

RELATED | Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

His climb to this point is notable. May grew up in Bloomfield, Indiana, and is an Indiana University graduate (2000). He spent 13 seasons as an assistant before earning his first head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, where he engineered a stunning Final Four run in 2023. He then took over Michigan and won a national title in just two seasons, posting a 64-13 record.

That two-year mark stands among the best starts by any coach at a single school in nearly a century. The Wolverines also captured the 2025 Big Ten tournament and 2026 regular season crowns under his watch.

May now joins a rare group. He becomes only the second coach, alongside Larry Brown in 1988, to win an NCAA title and then take an NBA head coaching job the following season.

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